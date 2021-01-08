Save up To 45% on Plant-Based Protein Powders and Shakes Because Even Vegans Deserve To Be Swole

Up To 45 % off Vega Plant Protein Powders and Shakes Graphic : Gabe Carey

Up To 45 % off Vega Plant Protein Powders and Shakes | Amazon Gold Box

Whether you’re vegan, keto, lactose intolerant, or have a gluten allergy, it’s your constitutional right as an American to get fucking jacked. If your New Year’s resolution is to start working out regularly, don’t let dietary restrictions hold you back. Today only, Vega protein powders and shakes are on sale as one of Amazon’s deals of the day. These plant-based mixes contain no animal products, no dairy, no gluten, and absolutely no bullshit. All you have to do is mix one scoop with a cup to a cup and a half of water or non-dairy milk for a 20-gram splash of protein designed to energize.

Vega protein products come in a variety of flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, berry, and coconut almond and some even contain greens, for an extra boost of fiber that’ll keep you running (to the bathroom) throughout the day. While the Sport-branded items are obviously intended for exercise doers, it’s widely known that the vegan diet can be detrimental to your health without the right balance of protein, so many of these can also supplement meals that may not include the necessary proteins to prevent chronic fatigue. Despite what the Amazon listing says , I noticed a few of these items —such as the 13.2-ounce Vega Sport Premium—are on sale at much deeper discounts than 25%. Then again, as we all know, list prices don’t always align with the going rates.