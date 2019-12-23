It's all consuming.
Save Up to 41% On Some of Anker's Best Charging Accessories

Eric Ravenscraft
Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger | $21 | Amazon
Anker 30W PIQ 3.0 & GaN Tech Power Delivery USB C Charger (Black) | $24 | Amazon
Anker 30W PIQ 3.0 & GaN Tech Power Delivery USB C Charger (White) | $24 | Amazon
Anker’s 13,000 mAh PowerCore power bank—now $21—has enough juice to top up your phone multiple times without breaking a sweat. And Anker’s ultrafast charging blocks—down to $24, in your choice of black or white—can fast charge phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and plenty more. Taken together, they can ensure you’re never in the red.

