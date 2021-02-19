It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save up to 40% on These MagSafe Charging Accessories From ESR

Jordan McMahon
ESR HaloLock Wireless Charger | $15 | Amazon | Use Code 20OFFWIRE + Use On-Page Coupon ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger | $27 | Amazon | Use Code 20OFFWIRE + Use On-Page Coupon
ESR HaloLock Wireless Charger | $15 | Amazon | Use Code 20OFFWIRE + Use On-Page Coupon
ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger | $27 | Amazon | Use Code 20OFFWIRE + Use On-Page Coupon
Image: ESR
Wireless charging hasn’t been limited to pricey add-ons for a few years now, and there’s no shortage of options. I’m been testing chargers from Anker and Belkin, both of which are pretty solid, but there’s other options, too. ESR’s chargers may not have the name recognition that Anker and Belkin do, but if you’re in need of a good discount, you can get a couple of their MagSafe chargers for up to 40% off.

The company’s HaloLock wireless charger, which you can plop on your desk for quick charging, is down from $25 to $15 when you use an on-page coupon, plus the code 20OFFWIRE at checkout. If you need a charger for the car, you can get the company’s dashboard charger (regularly $40) for $27 using an on-page coupon and the code 20OFFWIRE at checkout.

