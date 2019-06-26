Graphic: Shep McAllister

10.5" iPad Air | $469-$739 | Amazon

The old 10.5" iPad Pro didn’t die; it was reborn as the reincarnation of the iPad Air. Offering iPad Pro-like performance in a form factor that some may prefer (if you’re loathe to give up TouchID, anyway), it’s Apple’s new Goldilocks iPad.



Amazon’s offering modest, but still best-ever, discounts on both the 64GB and 256GB capacities today, in both Wi-Fi and Cellular flavors.

And if you missed it last week, Apple’s official smart keyboard for this tablet is also half off.