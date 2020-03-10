It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save up To 40% on Anker Charging Accessories in Today's Gold Box

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonGold BoxAnker
2.5K
Save
40% Off Anker Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

40% Off Anker Gold Box | Amazon

Anker is doing everyone a solid, and is offering up to 40% off on their charging accessories for today only and while supplies last for today’s Amazon gold box deal. You can choose from portable chargers, power strips with handy USB additions, as well as traditional lightening cable cords so you can charge all your devices quickly and effectively. As Oprah would say, “you get a charge, and you get a charge, and YOU get a CHAAARGE!” Just make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone—because it will be by the end of day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get This Car Jump Starter Kit 33% Off to Make Sure You're Never Stranded

Tuesday's Best Deals: C9 Champion Gold Box, 1500A Car Jump Starter, Apple TV, Ninja 2-in-1 Slow Cooker, and More

What's the Best Juicer?

Grow a Majestic Mane With This $13 Beard Growth Kit