It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Save up to 37% on AUKEY's Dual Dash Cam Gear

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAUKEYAUKEY Deals
592
1
Save
AUKEY 1080p DR03 Dual Dash Cams | $94 | Use code Z8UDM42L AUKEY 1080p DR02 Dual Dash Cams | $94 | Use code VHFZN8TP AUKEY Dash Cam Hardware Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code AGUQYTCZ AUKEY Dash Cam GPS Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code ZQCZU7MB
AUKEY 1080p DR03 Dual Dash Cams | $94 | Use code Z8UDM42L
AUKEY 1080p DR02 Dual Dash Cams | $94 | Use code VHFZN8TP
AUKEY Dash Cam Hardware Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code AGUQYTCZ
AUKEY Dash Cam GPS Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code ZQCZU7MB
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 1080p DR03 Dual Dash Cams | $94 | Use code Z8UDM42L
AUKEY 1080p DR02 Dual Dash Cams | $96 | Use code VHFZN8TP
AUKEY Dash Cam Hardware Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code AGUQYTCZ
AUKEY Dash Cam GPS Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code ZQCZU7MB

Advertisement

Could you use more eyes on and off the road? A dash cam is a great way to cover the blind spots you can’t see when, especially when you’re dealing with the occasional morning neck crook. If you’re in need of one, consider going AUKEY, whose dash cam products are up to 37% off today. The latest version of the dash cams themselves fall from $150 to $94—just enter code Z8UDM42L at checkout. If you want to add motion detection and GPS, that’ll be $15 each, but only with promo codes AGUQYTCZ and ZQCZU7MB, respectively. By the way, you can also find the DR02 model on sale for $96 with promo code VHFZN8TP, motion detection included.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories Bundle has Cases, Grips, Screen Protectors, and More for $30

Buy One Hempz Lotion, Get 50% off the Other

Love Yourself Enough to Finally Buy the Label Maker

Thursday's Best Deals: Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order, Wayfair Pet Furniture, Ulta Hempz Lotion, Puma Outlet Sale, Aukey Dual Dash Cam, and More