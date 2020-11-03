Vote 2020 graphic
Save Up to 37% on a Mr. Coffee Espresso, Cappuccino, or Coffee Maker

Deals
Image: Andrew Hayward
Whether you call it lifeblood, work juice, or nectar of the gods, coffee is the fuel that many of us need to get through long days while feeling halfway normal or productive. And if your coffee maker isn’t up to snuff, or you’re tired of stopping to buy fresh brew all the time, then it might be time to invest in a proper coffee maker.

Luckily, Amazon has a sale on Mr. Coffee machines today, with a range of products that are up to 37% off the list price each. There’s a standard Easy Measure 12-Cup coffee maker for $49, a pour-over machine for $85, an espresso and cappuccino maker for $126, and a specialty pods coffee/espresso machine with a milk frother for $175.

