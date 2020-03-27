Save Up to 35% on PUR Makeup and Skincare Products

Save Up to 35% on PUR Cosmetics SAVEMORE20, SAVEMORE25 ($50+), SAVEMORE30 ($75+) , or SAVEMORE35 ($100+) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save Up to 35% on PUR Cosmetics | PUR | Use code SAVEMORE20, SAVEMORE25 ($50+), SAVEMORE30 ($75+) , or SAVEMORE35 ($100+)



Ladies, Spring is here and Summer is right behind it, so now is the perfect time to find your new look. PUR is taking up to 35% off all purchases depending on how much money you spend. Every order gets 20% off with code SAVEMORE20. From there, the savings jump the more you spend:

25% Off $50 or more ( SAVEMORE25 )

) 30% Off $75 or more ( SAVEMORE30 )

) 35% Off $100 or more (SAVEMORE35)

Your money might go furthest with the 4-in-1 collection, which features products that promise multiple side benefits beyond setting your perfect tone.

Advertisement