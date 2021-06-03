It's all consuming.
Save Up to 33% on Flexispot Standing Desks and Converters, Today Only

Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
If you’ve been considering a standing desk at home but didn’t want to splash out a bunch of cash, now’s your chance: Amazon is running a Gold Box deal today on an array of standing desks and converters from Flexispot.

The Flexispot EC9 electric standing desk is down to just $204 right now. I’ve been using this model the past few months and it fits my needs well, with easy setup, sturdy construction, and smooth button-based height adjustments. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8 stars, too.

Just want the option to add standing-level height to an existing desk or table? Flexispot also has standing desk converters that sit atop a flat surface, starting at $119. The full Gold Box sale has multiple desk and converter options for varying needs, so be sure to browse!

