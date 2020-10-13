Keep Tabs on This Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" Deal: It's 33% Off and You Never Know When It'll Sell Out

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" | $100 | Amazon

Featuring 32GB of internal space with an 8" screen, the Galaxy Tab is a great choice for reading books and watching movies. It has an expansion slot for a microSD card up to 512GB, so even more content can be added to the device. With it being 33% off on Prime Day until it ends, factoring in its great battery and clear screen, it’s a great Christmas gift for a family member who wants to keep in touch with everyone.