It's all consuming.
Save Up to $300 on a 2019 MacBook Pro

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Today, you can save up to $300 on a 2019 MacBook Pro with a 13.3" Retina display, Intel’s 1.4GHZ Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM,Touch Bar and Touch ID, and more. Your maximum savings will depend on which model you get: the 128GB model is $150 off for $1,150 total, while a 256GB model is only $50 more thanks to a meaty $300 discount. They’re shipping fairly soon at B&H Photo.

