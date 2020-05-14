$150 o ff MacBook Pro 128GB (2019) | $1,150 | B&H Photo

$300 off MacBook Pro 256GB (2019) | $1,200 | B&H Photo

Advertisement

Today, you can save up to $300 on a 2019 MacBook Pro with a 13.3" Retina display, Intel’s 1.4GHZ Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, Touch Bar and Touch ID, and more. Your maximum savings will depend on which model you get: the 128GB model is $150 off for $1,150 total, while a 256GB model is only $50 more thanks to a meaty $300 discount. They’re shipping fairly soon at B&H Photo.