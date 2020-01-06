It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Save Up to 30% On Soylent Shakes and Powder During Today's Gold Box

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
302
Save
Soylent Gold Box | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Soylent Gold Box | Amazon

When it comes to nutrition and fitness, not everyone has the time or energy to meal prep an entire week’s worth of food. Meal replacement shakes are a popular alternative and Soylent is a more-recently popular brand in that space. If you already love Soylent or have wanted to try it, today’s the day to buy some. You can save up to 30% when you shop the Soylent Gold Box on Amazon. During this sale, you can get meal replacement shakes, in-between meal shakes, protein bars, and meal replacement powder.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Save Your Leftovers (or Meal Prep) In Style With These Discounted Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Containers

Ditch Your Moldy Old Toothbrush Holder and Replace It With a $12 Joseph Joseph Storage Caddy

Get 20/20 With 30% Off Lenses During Today's EyeBuyDirect Sale

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts