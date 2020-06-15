It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Save up to 30% on PNY MicroSD Cards, Flash Drives, and More

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsPNYPNY Deals
967
Save
Save up to 30% on PNY Memory | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 30% on PNY Memory | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 30% on PNY Memory | Amazon Gold Box

Today-only, PNY memory is up to 30% off at amazon, including a 128GB Class 10 U3 microSD card for just $17, which we’d say is a nice sweet spot for adding more storage to a Nintendo Switch or your smartphone. If you need lots of cards but not excess storage space, 16GB SD and microSD cards are coming in packs of five for $15. There are also various flash drives on sale, including a 512GB USB 3.0 drive that’s now just $70.

Advertisement

Park it here for the full range.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission

Eufy's Robovac 15C Makes Cleaning Your Floors a Breeze, and It's $70 off Right Now

Eufy RoboVac 15C

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

If You Can't Remember Your Last Good Night's Sleep It Might Be Time for Memory Foam

These PowerBeats Pro Headphones Are the Lowest Price They've Ever Been

Target Has B2G1 on Video Games This Week, So It's Time to Stock Up

The Five Best Cordless Vacuums, According to Our Readers