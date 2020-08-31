Save up to 30% on Dell Gaming Laptops and Alienware Gear, Today Only

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save up to 30% on Dell Gaming Laptops and Accessories | Amazon Gold Box

Today only at Amazon, you can amass a portable PC gaming setup with up to 30% off Dell, including $232 off a gaming laptop with a 10th-gen Intel CPU and an RTX 2060. There’s also a 512GB SSD and 144Hz refresh rate, a four-zone RGB keyboard, and stereo speakers, all for just a hair over $1,000. These are some of the newest components in the gaming world, and you’ll have enough juice to play pretty much anything out there.

Once you have it, grab an Alienware backpack for safe transport, now down to $105. A powerful 50mm headset with 7.1 surround falls to $85 after a $15 discount, and you can pick up mechanical keyboards as cheap as $66 with a 16K DPI gaming mouse on the side for $63.