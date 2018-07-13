Graphic: Erica Offutt

Prime members can fill their drawers with discounted underwear, sleepwear, and bralettes from Amazon’s in-house brand, Mae.



There are a couple of pages to look through, so you’re sure to find something you like. A good staple for working out or sleeping, this racerback tank top is just $12 and available in a couple colors. This summer-printed dress could be a fun swimsuit coverup too. And, they have a good selection of underwear if you need to restock.

Advertisement

Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so head over to Amazon before it’s gone.