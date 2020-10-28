Save Up to 25% on SSDs In This One Day Sabrent Sale

Save up to 25% on Sabrent SSDs | Amazon Gold Box
Sabrent is a name to be respected in the storage wars, and today only, you can see why for yourself with up to 25% off its range of SSD products. You’ll find M.2 NVME drives ranging from 500GB ($90) up to 2TB ($300). There are also 1TB and 2TB versions that ship with their very own heatsinks for managing thermals.
If you’re an external kind of person, these tiny card-sized SSDs start at 1TB for $119. A 2TB of similar ilk runs $225, but if you tend to work in the field a lot, you’ll want this rugged 2TB with IP67 water/dust resistance and a bumper for shock absorption. That one falls to $248.