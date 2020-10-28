Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Up to 25% on SSDs In This One Day Sabrent Sale

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Save up to 25% on Sabrent SSDs | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Sabrent
Sabrent is a name to be respected in the storage wars, and today only, you can see why for yourself with up to 25% off its range of SSD products. You’ll find M.2 NVME drives ranging from 500GB ($90) up to 2TB ($300). There are also 1TB and 2TB versions that ship with their very own heatsinks for managing thermals.

If you’re an external kind of person, these tiny card-sized SSDs start at 1TB for $119. A 2TB of similar ilk runs $225, but if you tend to work in the field a lot, you’ll want this rugged 2TB with IP67 water/dust resistance and a bumper for shock absorption. That one falls to $248.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

