Save up to 25% on Smart Lights, Plugs, and Switches

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Deals
Save 25% on Gosund and Nitebird Smart Home Products | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Save 25% on Gosund and Nitebird Smart Home Products | Amazon Gold Box

For today’s Gold Box at Amazon, you’ll find discounted smart home products from Gosund and Nitebird, including smart plugs (4-pack for $22), dimmers and switches (four for $57), and LED light strips ($16) long enough to fit TVs up to 60 inches, all up to 25% off. The plugs and switches don’t require a hub to use, and everything here supports both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands for hands-free control.

