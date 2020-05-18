It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save up to 25% on Select JBL Bluetooth Speakers and Headphones

JBL Charge 4 | $120 | Amazon JBL Live 500BT | $80 | Amazon JBL PartyBox 200 | $350 | Amazon JBL PartyBox 300 | $400 | Amazon 
JBL Charge 4 | $120 | Amazon
JBL Live 500BT | $80 | Amazon
JBL PartyBox 200 | $350 | Amazon
JBL PartyBox 300 | $400 | Amazon 

Whether you want a private jam session or something to fill a room, you can stock up on JBL’s wireless audio products for cheap. You have portable speakers to fill moderate-sized rooms, like the $120 JBL Charge 4, plus the much more aggressive PartyBox 200 and 300a pair of portable amp-sized speakers with dazzling light shows built-in—at $350 and $400, respectively. For personal listening, you can also pick up a pair of JBL Live 500BT on-ear headphones for $80 featuring head-shaking 50mm drivers, 30-hour battery life, and ambient aware mode.

