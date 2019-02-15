Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Save big on rugs, bedding, furniture, lights and wall art at Target.com all weekend long. With dozens upon dozens of products to choose from, you could achieve an entirely new aesthetic for your home. Hell, you can even make it look like the White House if you want to go the thematically-correct route.

Better still, you get an additional 15% off when you buy some furniture, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your crummy IKEA couch, this may be the time to do so. Just make sure to use the promo code HOME to get the discount.