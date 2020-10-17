Save Up to 23% On Pixi Glow Tonic, Acure Beauty Items, and More in iHerb's Skin Care Essentials Sale

Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque | $3 | iHerb

Acure Brightening Facial Scrub | $6 | Amazon

Glow Pixi Tonic Exfoliating Toner | $23 | iHerb

iHerb has a fantastic deal going on currently on beauty favorites meant to keep your skin looking fresh. The super exfoliating toner Glow Pixi Tonic is probably the best deal, as you can get it for 23% off right now, which is substantially cheaper than its Amazon price.

Most of Acure’s line of products, which are completely vegan and cruelty-free, are also on sale at iHerb right now for 15% off. I am personally going to stock up on some of Acure’s brightening scrub. This scrub is seriously thick and a deep green since it is chock full of french green clay, but my skin feels so refreshed and exfoliated after using it! Weirdly enough, this particular item has a very cheap price of $6 at Amazon today. So, maybe buy that one there instead.

The Acure line has all kinds of creams, oils, scrubs, and cleansers for various skin types and many are on sale over at iHerb, but this deal is only good until Oct. 21. The sale includes other brands, too. I’m personally feeling nostalgic for this mint julep mask which has multiple uses per tube and is only $3.

The discount applies automatically to items in the cart. Enjoy!