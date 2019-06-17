Photo: Apple

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 (13-Inch, 2.4GHz Quad-Core 8th-Generation Intel Core I5 Processor, 256GB) | $1650 | Amazon

Apple’s brand spankin’ new MacBook Pros (hopefully) fixed the line’s longstanding keyboard reliability issues, and of course, they’re plenty fast too.

If you were waiting on a deal to pick one up, Amazon’s currently taking $150 off the 13" model, and $200 off the 15". The deals are available in both Silver and Space Gray, and you can get the 13" with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Amazon doesn’t currently have the 512GB 15" in stock, unfortunately.