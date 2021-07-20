Save Up to $200 on a New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for Your On-The-Go Entertainment Needs

If you find yourself spending more time on the go these days now that it’s summer, you might be thinking it’s time for a bigger portable screen. Sure, watching movies and TV on your smartphone is great, but the best tablets can offer a much more rewarding experience for mobile entertainment.

Advertisement

With that in mind, you might want to consider picking up the capable Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for your regular outings. It’s available right now, starting at $699 shipped at Amazon, which is about $150 down from its usual price of $850 (18% off).

You can choose from Black or Silver models for $699, but you’ll have to open up that wallet further for both Bronze and Mystic Navy. They’re only $100 off (12% discount). Of course, you can choose a different configuration with more storage if you want to pony up a bit more cash, with savings up to $200 if you opt for the 256GB version. It does offer expandable microSD storage as well; if that isn’t enough, try out.

It’s a surprisingly versatile tablet with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, including S Pen support. With 6GB of RAM and 14 hours of battery life per charge, it can stand up to TV binges or help you enjoy your favorite console game streamed from the cloud with a nice large, bright screen. No matter which model you opt for, the savings are right as rain here, and so is having a bigger screen than what your phone can offer.