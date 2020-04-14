It's all consuming.
Save Up to $200 in Best Buy's Smart Home Sale: Hubs, Cameras, Routers, & More

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Since you’re spending a lot of time at home these days, why not think about upgrading it? Best Buy’s big smart home sale is the perfect opportunity to do so. The company is discounting several popular smart home components, including $30 off a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show 8, $40 off the third-generation Amazon Echo speaker with Alexa, and $20 off both Amazon’s and Google’s smaller smart speakers in the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini, respectively.

You can also get $20 off a Ring Chime when you buy select doorbells, take $200 off an Arlo Pro 2 four-camera security camera system for a $450 final price, or $50 off a similar setup with Swann, which adds another two cameras for a much better $270 total. There are even smart water systems that can detect problematic leaks in your pipeline. Need a better network to handle all this? Best Buy has you covered there, too. A 3-pack Linksys Velop mesh Wi-Fi system can be yours for $330 following a $70 discount, or grab Netgear’s R6400 AC1750 dual-band wireless router for $110, a $20 chop.

