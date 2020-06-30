Save up to 20% on Western Digital and SanDisk microSD Cards, Hard Drives, Flash Drives, and More, Today Only

It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon is doing a big combo sale, where Western Digital and Samsung storage options are forming a rare 20% tag team. You can find favorites like the 128GB Switch microSD card by SanDisk down to $22. The 256GB and 400GB SanDisk Ultra cards are also on sale at $32 and $48, respectively. Gamers can find a 5TB Western Digital Black Game Drive down to $99—it usually hovers around $130. Other options include portable SSDs, USB-C and Thunderbolt flash drives, and even a smart photo manager by ibi. There’s a lot more to consider at Amazon, so take a look before this one is yanked from the digital shelves.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

