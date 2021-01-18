It's all consuming.
Save Up to $20 on Some of the Best Switch Games, Including Legend of Zelda and Mario

Andrew Hayward
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $40 | Amazon
Super Mario Odyssey | $40 | Amazon
Super Mario Maker 2 | $40 | Amazon
Luigi’s Mansion 3 | $45 | Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | $45 | Amazon
Paper Mario: The Origami King | $45 | Best Buy
Image: Andrew Hayward
On the hunt for an awesome new game to play on your Switch? Some of Nintendo’s best first-party games are marked down right now, with gems The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Maker 2 just $40 each at Amazon.

You can also snag Luigi’s Mansion 3 or The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for $45 each at Amazon, or Paper Mario: The Origami King for $45 at Best Buy. You can’t go wrong with any of these, so if it’s high time to dig into a new adventure, jump on these bargains!

