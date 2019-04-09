It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Save Up to $129 on the Apple Watch Series 4, While You Still Can

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2.2K
1
Save
Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular | $400 | Amazon
Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS | $350 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS | $350 | Amazon

With the exception of the always-on screen (cool, but a battery killer) and the compass (useless, if we’re being honest), the new Apple Watch Series 5 is basically just the Apple Watch Series 4. They even have the same processor.

Advertisement

Which is why you should take advantage of the remaining Series 4 stock while it’s on sale, before they all sell out. Right now, Amazon has a 44mm cellular model marked down by $129, and a GPS-only model marked down by $79, both all-time lows. Different colors and configurations are on sale as well, but these are the largest discounts we saw.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

This Is By Far the Best Deal We've Ever Seen On ExOfficio's Ultra-Popular Boxer Briefs
Start Every Morning With Miir's Camp Cup, Now Starting at $15 [Exclusive]
Amazon's Blowing Out Samsung's Artful "The Frame" TVs

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts