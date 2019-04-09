Save Up to $129 on the Apple Watch Series 4, While You Still Can

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS | $350 | Amazon

With the exception of the always-on screen (cool, but a battery killer) and the compass (useless, if we’re being honest), the new Apple Watch Series 5 is basically just the Apple Watch Series 4. They even have the same processor.



Which is why you should take advantage of the remaining Series 4 stock while it’s on sale, before they all sell out. Right now, Amazon has a 44mm cellular model marked down by $129, and a GPS-only model marked down by $79, both all-time lows. Different colors and configurations are on sale as well, but these are the largest discounts we saw.