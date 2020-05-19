It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save Up to $110 on Ring Spotlight Cameras, Free Echo Dot Included

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Today, you can get yourself two Ring Spotlight cameras for $338 ($110 off), with a free Amazon Echo Dot thrown in for good measure. If you don’t have so much home to cover, you can get similar savings on a single-unit combo for $170 ($80 off). Being that they’re the battery-operated models, these things are pretty easy to install, and with the Echo Dot, you can talk to your visitors and bark at trespassers by calling on Alexa.

