Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon recently updated its Prime Pantry product with a new, optional, subscription model. Rather than paying $6 shipping for every Prime Pantry box, you can now pay $5 per month (on top of your Prime membership) to get free shipping on all Pantry orders over $40. Or, you can continue paying separately for each order, though it now costs $8 instead of $6.



For a limited time, if you sign up for a Pantry membership (which includes a 30 day free trial) and use promo code PANTRY5 at checkout on your first order, you’ll get $5 off. Plus, if you add five items from this page to your box, you’ll get an additional $6 off. With these deals, you can definitely save versus grocery store prices, and you’ll get your items delivered straight to your door.

Pantry got a lot of great new items after Amazon bought Whole Foods, so if you haven’t tried the service in awhile, it’s worth another look.