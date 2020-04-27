It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Save up to $100 on These Custom-Fitted Shirts From Indochino [Exclusive]

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
262
Save
3 Made to Measure Shirts | $129 + Free Shipping | Indochino
3 Made to Measure Shirts | $129 + Free Shipping | Indochino
Graphic: Indochino
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Even though we’re spending most of our days indoors, it’s still nice to get dressed up and feel spiffy from time to time. Plus, it couldn’t hurt to have a few fresh fits for when we’re able to venture on out into the world again. Right now, Kinja readers can get three made-to-measurement shirts from Indochino for just $129, using the promo code KINJA at checkout. You won’t be able to grab any luxury fabrics, but you’re still saving up to $100 by buying them together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: LG 4K TV, Nordstrom Rack Handbag Sale, Anker PowerPort Strip, Fossil Watches, and More

Stop Fiddling With Your Phone So Often With the $200 Fossil Smartwatch

This Anker Powerport Strip Is Down to $40

Friday's Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, Overwatch Switch Controller, Status Audio Bluetooth Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and More