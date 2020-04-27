Save up to $100 on These Custom-Fitted Shirts From Indochino [Exclusive]

3 Made to Measure Shirts | $129 + Free Shipping | Indochino Graphic : Indochino

Even though we’re spending most of our days indoors, it’s still nice to get dressed up and feel spiffy from time to time. Plus, it couldn’t hurt to have a few fresh fits for when we’re able to venture on out into the world again. Right now, Kinja readers can get three made-to-measurement shirts from Indochino for just $129, using the promo code KINJA at checkout. You won’t be able to grab any luxury fabrics, but you’re still saving up to $100 by buying them together.

Advertisement