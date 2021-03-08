Save Up to $100 on Apple’s Extra Large 12.9” iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” | $949+ | Amazon



The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation of content , whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models from Amazon. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models see the same savings on the higher-capacity models, plus the Magic Keyboard is $100 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

