Save Up to $100 on a Fire TV for Amazon Prime Day

Quentyn Kennemer
Insignia 50-inch 4K HDR Fire TV | $250 | Amazon Toshiba 50-Inch 4K HDR Fire TV | $350 | Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast | $130 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to send Amazon’s workforce into overdrive October 13-14, but Amazon is already previewing a few of its best deals. For Prime members only, you can save up to $100 on a Fire TV, whether that’s this 50-inch Insignia down to $250 ($100 off) or a 50-inch Toshiba for $350 ($50 off).

Both have 4K HDR capabilities and run on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, offering you apps, movies, shows, and games all folded into the same digital package. You’ll also find a massive discount on the Amazon Fire TV Recast, a DVR box giving you space to record up to 75 hours of broadcast television. That’s down $100 for a $129 total.

Remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of these deals, so sign up if you haven’t already. There’s a free 30-day trial period if you’re a new member, giving you no obligation to stick with it if you’re unimpressed.

