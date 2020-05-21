Save 10% on Xbox Gift Cards at Dell

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
With hot games like Cyberpunk 2077 coming up, it might be a good idea to stock up on some discounted Xbox Gift Cards. Dell has them 10% off. The more you buy, the more you save. The biggest value you can get is $10 off a $100 gift card for $90 total. A $90 card is $81, $75 comes down to $67, $60 gift cards are $54, and you can save $5 when you buy $50 worth. Just use promo code GAME10.

Xbox gift cards are usable across Xbox One and Windows 10, and they can be used on anything available in the digital store, including games, movies, TV shows, music, and apps.

