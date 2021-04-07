Save up 24% on Select Tamagotchis and Relive Your Childhood by Killing Them All

Up to 24% off Select Tamagotchis Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 24% off Select Tamagotchis | Amazon Gold Box



For people of a certain age, these little plastic ovals hung from backpacks and keychains back in the day. If you were really extra, you probably had several; this was me. Let the nostalgia bug bite and return to the fun nightmare of daily care for a digital pet. Of the twenty-nine “egg watches” to pick from, several are on sale, up 24% off actually in every shade and pattern to match your style.

Advertisement

Debuting in 1997, Tamagotchi took the world by storm and even had a bit of a resurgence for the anniversary a few years ago. Whether you want to relive the magic of these or introduce a new generation to them, there are plenty of designs to pick from in this sale. There is something to these, though, as it helps kids manage a daily routine. Raising your Tamagotchi from egg to adult is a bit tougher than you remember. But if you feed it, play with it, clean up after it, give it medicine, your digital pal will flourish. Helping kids understand the responsibility of taking care of a pet without anyone getting hurt can be a valuable lesson, especially if they’ve been asking for a real four-legged friend. Tamagotchi could be the stepping stone to see if your kids are ready for that responsibility.

Recommended for children eight and up. These will ship free for Prime members.