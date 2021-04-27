It's all consuming.
Save Time, Money, and Energy on Your Next Wash With Ecoegg's Laundry Bundle

Sheilah Villari
Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative| $43 | StackSocial
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative | $43 | StackSocial

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

This will ship for $3.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.