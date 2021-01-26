Save Time and Money With This $29 Meal Prep Kit

Masions 12-Piece Glass Food Storage Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Masions 12-Piece Glass Food Storage | $29 | MorningSave



Do you even prep bro? But really, meal prep is a great way to introduce portion control into your routine and maintain weight. Studies have shown it is safe to eat food within seven days of prep, although really five days is ideal. This twelve-piece glass food container set is the perfect way to get started, and it’s 71% off its original price.

How many times have you made a great meal or had leftovers, and you can find matching lids? I’ve done it so many times, with twelve of them, surely this will never happen again. These containers have an airtight and watertight seal to help with freshness and keep your food’s aromas to themselves. The glass is easy to clean and can be used over and over. Pop them in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher; it’s all safe. You’ll get six rectangle divided containers with lids. This saves you both money and time, two very valuable things.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.



Advertisement

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 01/01/2020 and updated with new information on 01/26/2021.