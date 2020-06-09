Save Time and Money With This $20 Meal Prep Kit

It's all consuming.
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
60% off Meal Prep Glass Storage | $20 | SideDeal
Do you even prep bro? But really, meal prep is a great way to introduce portion control into your routine and help maintain weight. Studies have shown it is safe to eat food within seven days of prep although really five days is ideal so this six-piece glass kit is perfect. And it’s 60% off its original price.

The feature I think is the most clever is that the utensils snap-in and come with each container. How many times have you made a great meal or had leftovers to bring to work and you forget your fork? I’ve done it so many times, this is such a great idea to avoid a headache after you made a lovely meal. These containers have an airtight and watertight seal to help with freshness and keep your food’s aromas to itself. The glass is easy to clean and can be used over and over. This saves you both money and time, to very valuable things.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

