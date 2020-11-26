It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Save Those Leftovers With a FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer At 35% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
FoodSaver V4840 | $130 | Amazon

Sometimes it can be a jigsaw to fit leftovers or any food bought from a store into your home freezer. This is where the FoodSaver Vacuum Machine comes in to maximise the space to fit in even more foods.

FoodSaver tout that food sealed with this machine and then frozen can last up to three years. If you’re a meat-lover with a freezer full of different cuts, this machine is for you.

Swapping out different rolls is very easy to do in order to vacuum the right sizes of meat, and the controls at the top of the machine are easy enough to guide you through the process from start to finish.

Daryl Baxter

