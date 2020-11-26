Save Those Leftovers With a FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer At 35% Off

FoodSaver V4840 $130 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Sometimes it can be a jigsaw to fit leftovers or any food bought from a store into your home freezer. This is where the FoodSaver Vacuum Machine comes in to maximise the space to fit in even more foods.

FoodSaver tout that food sealed with this machine and then frozen can last up to three years. If you’re a meat-lover with a freezer full of different cuts, this machine is for you.

Swapping out different rolls is very easy to do in order to vacuum the right sizes of meat, and the controls at the top of the machine are easy enough to guide you through the process from start to finish.