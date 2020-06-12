It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Save The Planet (and Your Sanity) With Reusable Freezer Bags

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
336
Save
Reusable Freezer Bags | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Reusable Freezer Bags | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Reusable Freezer Bags | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Who doesn’t love reusable freezer bags? You can get three two gallon bags for a low $14, which is 10% off the original list price of $16. You can store pasta, meats, and veggies in these bags or whatever you want, really. It’s even leak and moisture-proof, which means you can finally go to the local Costco’s or BJs to stock up on food to last you weeks. Exciting!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Nomad Has Plenty of Gifts for Your Hard-To-Buy-For Dad

So You Want to Learn Tarot? Here's How to Get Started

This Classy Gooseneck Pour Over Kettle is $12 Less For the Next Few Hours

Ms. Pac-Man, Marvel vs Capcom, and More of Arcade1Up's Newest At-Home Cabinets Launch Later This Year