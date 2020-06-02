It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save That Sunburnt Yard With up to 65% off Scotts Lawn Care Products

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Save up to 65% on Scotts Lawn Care | Amazon Gold Box

Today-only at Amazon, you can save up to 65% on yard care by Scotts. Some choice offers include various forms of lawn starters, like this bag that can sprout 15,000 square feet worth of grass for $29, plus a seeder to make it all easy for the same cost. You can also find insect and weed killers, snake repellents (useful if Samuel L. Jackson is coming to your July 4th cookout), indoor hanging gardens, and a Blossom smart water sprinkler system for $39.

There’s a lot more to be had at Amazon, but this is a Gold Box, so head on over there and check them out before the day expires.

