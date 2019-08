Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Gillette Fusion Power 8-blade Refill Pack | $11 | Amazon | $5 coupon applied to your first Subscribe & Save

Right now, Amazon’s shaving price on the Gillette Fusion Power 8-blade refill pack. While this current price is buck or two off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $5 coupon applied to your first Subscribe & Save order. This is a great opportunity to save on stuff you need to buy anyway.