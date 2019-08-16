Photo: Amazon

X-Chef Roll Up Dish Drying Rack | $17 | Amazon | Clip 10% coupon and use promo code U92RPA36

If you don’t like to leave dishes on your limited counter space, you’re in luck. You can get the X-Chef Roll Up Dish Drying Rack for $17 on Amazon when you clip 10% coupon and use promo code U92RPA36. The dish rack is designed to fit most kitchen sinks and can be rolled up for easy storage after use. It also comes with a silicone sponge holder that is easy to wash off.