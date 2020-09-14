It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Space, Leftovers, and $20 on the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Right Now

Sheilah Villari
FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer | $80 | Amazon Gold Box
Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and if you can achieve those in one item all the better. Right now take $20 off the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer and achieve those aforementioned goals.

This model of the FoodSaver is designed to be more compact to save on counter space if you have a kitchen with limited real estate. In fact, it’s about fifty percent smaller than it’s competitors. But just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean it’s less efficient, this pint-sized saver still has full power. It’s easy to use to keep your leftovers delicious or prepped meals safe and fresh. No sweat in aligning the bags for a tight seal and the control panel keeps it simple for even the least tech-savvy. It’s compatible with 1-quart, 1-pint vacuum seal bags, and obviously its works with Food Saver zipper bags and fresh containers. You get an 8" X 10' Roll and (10) 1- quart vacuum seal bags in the purchase. You’re saving all around with this tasty deal.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

