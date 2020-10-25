Save Space in Your Kitchen With an Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack, Only $30-$40 With 50% Off Promo Codes

TOOCA Over Sink Dish Drying Rack | $30 | Amazon | Promo code TOOCA092573

I don’t know what your kitchen situation is, and I certainly don’t want to presume— but mine is absolutely tiny. I feel like I’m always looking for solutions to make the small space work for me and my cooking needs.

Regardless of how spacious your kitchen is, I feel like more counter space is always welcome. You can free up more of that precious real estate well ahead of Thanksgiving with 50% off these two highly-rated over the sink drying racks.

This TOOCA over the sink dish drying rack is only $30 after applying promo code TOOCA092573 at checkout. It even has a slot you can put your paper towel roll on and a holder for cutting boards.

Alternatively, you can get $40 off of this IGOKOTI over the sink dish drying rack with promo code ‘racks50off’. I think I’ll be grabbing this one myself since it also has a designated spot that can hold cutting boards, and an added space for knives and dish soap to hang.