Slim velvet hangers, as we’ve covered, are one of the five types of hangers you need in your life.



...the hook and the shoulders on slim hangers are designed to be, well, slimmer than standard hangers, which will maximize space in your closet. Also, most slim hangers are velvet-covered, which gives them a non-slip quality that their plastic counterparts don’t provide.

