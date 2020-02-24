Save Some Computer Space With The WD External Hard Drive

WD 8TB External Hard Drive Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

WD 8TB External Hard Drive | $130 | Best Buy



If you have an overload of data and files, it might be time to invest in an external hard drive. The WD external hard drive has a whole eight terabytes of memory to hold all your videos, photos, and whatever else needs saving so your laptop or traditional desktop can run at tippy top speed again. But the best part? It’s only $130! The data transfer rate is pretty fast at five Gbps, so you won’t have to wait forever for things to move on over to the other side. It’s even compatible with Macs as well as PCs because versatility is key, y’all. Snatch one up before it’s gone.