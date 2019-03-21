Photo: Dueter

Dueter makes some of the best kid carriers out there, and you can get the Kid Comfort Air for just $168 today at REI, down from the usual $240 (note: discount shown in cart).



We covered the Kid Comfort 2 here, and while the Air can’t work with Dueter’s optional sunshade, it’s the only Kid Comfort carrier to utilize a mesh back for added ventilation in hot weather. You can read more about the differences over on Dueter’s site.

Dueter carriers don’t go on sale like this often, and don’t forget, you can still get a lifetime REI membership essentially for free with this order.