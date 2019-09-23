Photo: Amazon

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 USB-C Battery Pack | $68 | Amazon

Anker’s PowerCore+ 26800 was one of the first USB-C PD battery packs to hit the market, and to this day is one of the only ones that includes a 30W USB-C wall charger to recharge it (or any of your other gadgets).



At its usual ~$130, it’s a bit overpriced in this day and age, but it’s a solid investment at $68, an all-time low. The aluminum shell is durable and feels premium, and the 30W USB-C port is powerful enough to charge most laptops, albeit slower than their included wall chargers.

That gets you the battery, the wall charger, and two different chards for recharging: a microUSB cable and a USB-C cable that can charge all 26,800mAh of the battery in just 4.5 hours with the included charging brick.

Don’t need quite that much capacity or power? Check out RAVPower’s 10,000mAh battery with an 18W USB-C port for just $19.