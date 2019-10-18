It's all consuming.
Save Over 50% Off on Your First Gentleman's Box, Today Only

Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Gentleman’s Box Fashion and Lifestyle Subscription Box | $16 | Amazon

Right now, the first month of Gentleman’s Box is just $16. This particular subscription service sends you “4-6 fashion accessories and grooming essentials” that would otherwise retail for around $100. They say to expect stuff like ties, pocket squares, pins, and socks.

Every subsequent box will be $29, if you choose to continue. This current price will last only until the end of the day, or until sold out, since it’s part of today’s Gold Box. At $16, it’s worth a shot for fancy socks, no?

