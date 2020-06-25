Save Over 40% on the Most on-Trend Athleisure Look This Season

It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

The Big Style Sale | Amazon

As Amazon’s Big Style Sale rolls on this week more and more of the best deals are selling out and lots of discounted items are back to full price. Today we have a look everyone wants to rock, tie-dye athleisure. It’s a trend that blew up during quarantine and doesn’t look to be going anywhere. 

The foundation of this ensemble is the tie-dye and you want it to be the focus. This crop hoodie from Calvin Klein is a beautiful blush and pink tie-dye couldn’t be more trendy plus it’s 43% off. Every designer has a cropped hoodie for sale, there are four color options for this one. I firmly believe anyone can wear one too. If you feel a little self-conscious throw a fitted tank or camisole underneath.

From here you want basics. Black leggings are definitely a heavy lifter in the athleisure family and Amazon has the perfect plain black ones for 24% off today. You’ll definitely get your money’s worth with any pair of black leggings.

Again we want basics but that doesn’t mean you can’t introduce a classic item into the mix. You know I love fresh white kicks and Adidas are the best. I have a pair of these Stan Smith’s and can wear them with just about any outfit. They’re 28% off and tie your dyed vibe altogether.

Check back tomorrow for more discounts in this crazy awesome sale and remember there’s free shipping on all these items if you’re a Prime member.

