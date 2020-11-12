Save Over $30 on Embark's Dog DNA Kit and Find out Makes Your Good Boy so Good

Embark Dog DNA Test Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today Embark has a deal on their Dog DNA Kits. Take $32 off the basic kit or take $64 off the more comprehensive p remium k it. Embark is an excellent canine genetics company and has developed its platform with Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. They have one of the most accurate breed breakdowns on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about three weeks but hey there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long-term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. Embark will also test for over 175 genetic health conditions . Because we want to kno w how he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

