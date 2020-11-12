It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Over $30 on Embark's Dog DNA Kit and Find out Makes Your Good Boy so Good

Sheilah Villari
Embark Dog DNA Test | $97 | Amazon Gold Box
Embark Dog DNA Test | $97 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Embark Dog DNA Test | $97 | Amazon Gold Box

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today Embark has a deal on their Dog DNA Kits. Take $32 off the basic kit or take $64 off the more comprehensive premium kit. Embark is an excellent canine genetics company and has developed its platform with Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. They have one of the most accurate breed breakdowns on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about three weeks but hey there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long-term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. Embark will also test for over 175 genetic health conditions. Because we want to know how he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

Both will ship for free for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

